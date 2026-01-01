blockly > Field > (constructor)
Field.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
Field class
Signature:
constructor(value: T | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, validator?: FieldValidator<T> | null, config?: FieldConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
value
T | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
The initial value of the field. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
validator
FieldValidator<T> | null
(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a value & returns a validated value, or null to abort the change.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. Refer to the individual field's documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.