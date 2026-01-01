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blockly > Field > doClassValidation_

Validate the changes to a field's value before they are set. See **FieldDropdown** for an example of subclass implementation.

**NOTE:** Validation returns one option between T , null , and undefined . **Field**'s implementation will never return undefined , but it is valid for a subclass to return undefined if the new value is compatible with T .

Signature:

protected doClassValidation_ ( newValue : T ) : T | null | undefined ;



Parameter Type Description newValue T The value to be validated.

Returns:

T | null | undefined

One of three instructions for setting the new value: T , null , or undefined .