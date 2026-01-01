blockly > Field > doClassValidation_
Field.doClassValidation_() method
Validate the changes to a field's value before they are set. See **FieldDropdown** for an example of subclass implementation.
**NOTE:** Validation returns one option between
T,
null, and
undefined. **Field**'s implementation will never return
undefined, but it is valid for a subclass to return
undefined if the new value is compatible with
T.
Signature:
protected doClassValidation_(newValue: T): T | null | undefined;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
newValue
T
The value to be validated.
Returns:
T | null | undefined
One of three instructions for setting the new value:
T,
null, or
undefined.
-
Tto set this function's returned value instead of
newValue.
-
nullto invoke
doValueInvalid_and not set a value.
-
undefinedto set
newValueas is.