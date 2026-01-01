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Field.doClassValidation_() method

Validate the changes to a field's value before they are set. See **FieldDropdown** for an example of subclass implementation.

**NOTE:** Validation returns one option between T, null, and undefined. **Field**'s implementation will never return undefined, but it is valid for a subclass to return undefined if the new value is compatible with T.

Signature:

protected doClassValidation_(newValue: T): T | null | undefined;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

newValue

T

The value to be validated.

Returns:

T | null | undefined

One of three instructions for setting the new value: T, null, or undefined.

  • T to set this function's returned value instead of newValue.

  • null to invoke doValueInvalid_ and not set a value.

  • undefined to set newValue as is.