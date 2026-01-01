On this page

blockly > Field > isClickableInFlyout

Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.

Signature:

isClickableInFlyout ( autoClosingFlyout : boolean ) : boolean ;



Parameter Type Description autoClosingFlyout boolean true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.

Returns:

boolean

Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.