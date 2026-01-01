blockly > Field > isClickableInFlyout
Field.isClickableInFlyout() method
Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that
isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.
Signature:
isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout: boolean): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
autoClosingFlyout
boolean
true if the containing flyout is an auto-closing one.
Returns:
boolean
Whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout.