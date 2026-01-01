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blockly > Field > isFullBlockField

Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not.

This is typically only done for certain kinds of fields and in certain renderers. You should only override this if you're sure your field will render correctly in zelos and other renderers that support full-block fields.

Blocks that contain only a single field that is a full-block-field have a special appearance in some renderers and their behavior is unique, because we pretend that the field is a whole block in some cases. This is hacky and you should use caution when attempting to do anything with this method.

Signature:

isFullBlockField ( ) : boolean ;



Returns:

boolean