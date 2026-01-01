Field.saveState() method
Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.
Signature:
saveState(_doFullSerialization?: boolean): any;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
_doFullSerialization
boolean
(Optional) If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.
Returns:
any
JSON serializable state.