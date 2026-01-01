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blockly > Field > saveState

Field.saveState() method

Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.

Signature:

saveState(_doFullSerialization?: boolean): any;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

_doFullSerialization

boolean

(Optional) If true, this signals to the field that if it normally just saves a reference to some state (eg variable fields) it should instead serialize the full state of the thing being referenced. See the field serialization docs for more information.

Returns:

any

JSON serializable state.