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blockly > Field > setAriaTypeName

Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %\{BKY_...\} (e.g. %\{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE\} ), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

Signature:

setAriaTypeName ( ariaTypeName : string ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description ariaTypeName string An ARIA representation of the field's type.

Returns:

void