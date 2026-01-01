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blockly > Field > setAriaTypeName

Field.setAriaTypeName() method

Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %\{BKY_...\} (e.g. %\{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE\}), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

Signature:

setAriaTypeName(ariaTypeName: string): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

ariaTypeName

string

An ARIA representation of the field's type.

Returns:

void