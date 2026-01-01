blockly > Field > setAriaTypeName
Field.setAriaTypeName() method
Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form
%\{BKY_...\} (e.g.
%\{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE\}), which are replaced with the corresponding
Blockly.Msg value.
Signature:
setAriaTypeName(ariaTypeName: string): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
ariaTypeName
string
An ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns:
void