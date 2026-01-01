Skip to main content

blockly > Field > setValue

Field.setValue() method

Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.

Signature:

/** @sealed */
setValue(newValue: any, fireChangeEvent?: boolean): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

newValue

any

New value.

fireChangeEvent

boolean

(Optional) Whether to fire a change event. Defaults to true. Should usually be true unless the change will be reported some other way, e.g. an intermediate field change event.

Returns:

void