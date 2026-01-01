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blockly > Field > size_

Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override *both* get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.

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