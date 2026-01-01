Field.size_ property
Gets the size of this field. Because getSize() and updateSize() have side effects, this acts as a shim for subclasses which wish to adjust field bounds when setting/getting the size without triggering unwanted rendering or other side effects. Note that subclasses must override *both* get and set if either is overridden; the implementation may just call directly through to super, but it must exist per the JS spec.
Signature:
protected get size_(): Size;
protected set size_(newValue: Size);