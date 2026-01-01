Field class

applyColour() Updates the field to match the colour/style of the block. Non-abstract sub-classes may wish to implement this if the colour of the field depends on the colour of the block. It will automatically be called at relevant times, such as when the parent block or renderer changes. See the field documentation for more information, or FieldDropdown for an example.

bindEvents_() protected Bind events to the field. Can be overridden by subclasses if they need to do custom input handling.

computeAriaLabel(includeTypeInfo) Computes a descriptive ARIA label to represent this field with configurable verbosity. A 'verbose' label includes type information, if available, whereas a non-verbose label only contains the field's value. Note that this will always return the latest representation of the field's label which may differ from any previously set ARIA label for the field itself. Implementations are largely responsible for ensuring that the field's ARIA label is set correctly at relevant moments in the field's lifecycle (such as when its value changes). Finally, it is never guaranteed that implementations use the label returned by this method for their actual ARIA label. Some implementations may rely on other contexts to convey information like the field's value. Example: checkboxes represent their checked/non-checked status (i.e. value) through a separate ARIA property. If the field's value is empty then it will return a localized placeholder indicating that its value is empty. If this method returns an empty string, the output will be ignored when composing the block-level ARIA label. Make sure you want your label hidden from screenreaders before returning an empty string.

configure_(config) protected Process the configuration map passed to the field.

createBorderRect_() protected Create a field border rect element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call.

createTextElement_() protected Create a field text element. Not to be overridden by subclasses. Instead, modify the result of the function inside initView, or create a separate function to call. Aria state is hidden; use the aria label for the field and/or containing block to expose content to screen readers. Text content for custom blocks can be set after creation.

dispose() Dispose of all DOM objects and events belonging to this editable field.

doClassValidation_(newValue) protected Validate the changes to a field's value before they are set. See **FieldDropdown** for an example of subclass implementation. **NOTE:** Validation returns one option between T , null , and undefined . **Field**'s implementation will never return undefined , but it is valid for a subclass to return undefined if the new value is compatible with T .

doValueInvalid_(_invalidValue, _fireChangeEvent) protected Used to notify the field an invalid value was input. Can be overridden by subclasses, see FieldTextInput. No-op by default.

doValueUpdate_(newValue) protected Used to update the value of a field. Can be overridden by subclasses to do custom storage of values/updating of external things.

forceRerender() Force a rerender of the block that this field is installed on, which will rerender this field and adjust for any sizing changes. Other fields on the same block will not rerender, because their sizes have already been recorded.

fromJson(_options) static Subclasses should reimplement this method to construct their Field subclass from a JSON arg object. It is an error to attempt to register a field subclass in the FieldRegistry if that subclass has not overridden this method.

fromXml(fieldElement) Sets the field's value based on the given XML element. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

getAbsoluteXY_() protected Return the absolute coordinates of the top-left corner of this field. The origin (0,0) is the top-left corner of the page body.

getAriaTypeName() Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

getAriaValue() Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value. Note that implementations should generally always override this value to ensure a non-null value is returned. The default implementation relies on 'getText' which may return an empty string. A null return value from this function will prompt ARIA label generation to skip the field's value entirely when there may be a better contextual placeholder to use isstead. For example, to avoid hiding an empty text input field from screen reader, implementations should ensure that if the text is an empty string, this function would return an appropriate, localized value such as "empty text". Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

getBorderRect() protected Gets the border rectangle element.

getClickTarget_() protected The element to bind the click handler to. If not set explicitly, defaults to the SVG root of the field. When this element is clicked on an editable field, the editor will open.

getConstants() Get the renderer constant provider.

getDisplayText_() protected Get the text from this field to display on the block. May differ from getText due to ellipsis, and other formatting.

getFlipRtl() Returns whether or not we should flip the field in RTL.

getSize() Returns the height and width of the field. This should *in general* be the only place render_ gets called from.

getSourceBlock() Get the block this field is attached to.

getSvgRoot() Gets the group element for this editable field. Used for measuring the size and for positioning.

getText_() protected A developer hook to override the returned text of this field. Override if the text representation of the value of this field is not just a string cast of its value. Return null to resort to a string cast.

getText() Get the text from this field. Override getText_ to provide a different behavior than simply casting the value to a string.

getTextContent() protected Gets the text content.

getTextElement() protected Gets the text element.

getTooltip() Returns the tooltip text for this field.

getValidator() Gets the validation function for editable fields, or null if not set.

getValue() Get the current value of the field.

initModel() Initializes the model of the field after it has been installed on a block. No-op by default.

initView() protected Create the block UI for this field.

isClickable() Check whether this field defines the showEditor_ function.

isClickableInFlyout(autoClosingFlyout) Check whether the field should be clickable while the block is in a flyout. The default is that fields are clickable in always-open flyouts such as the simple toolbox, but not in autoclosing flyouts such as the category toolbox. Subclasses may override this function to change this behavior. Note that isClickable must also return true for this to have any effect.

isCurrentlyEditable() Check whether this field is currently editable. Some fields are never EDITABLE (e.g. text labels). Other fields may be EDITABLE but may exist on non-editable blocks or be currently disabled.

isEnabled() Check whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

isFullBlockField() Defines whether this field should take up the full block or not. This is typically only done for certain kinds of fields and in certain renderers. You should only override this if you're sure your field will render correctly in zelos and other renderers that support full-block fields. Blocks that contain only a single field that is a full-block-field have a special appearance in some renderers and their behavior is unique, because we pretend that the field is a whole block in some cases. This is hacky and you should use caution when attempting to do anything with this method.

isSerializable() Check whether this field should be serialized by the XML renderer. Handles the logic for backwards compatibility and incongruous states.

isVisible() Gets whether this editable field is visible or not.

loadLegacyState(callingClass, state) Loads the given state using either the old XML hooks, if they should be used. Returns true to indicate loading has been handled, false otherwise.

loadState(state) Sets the field's state based on the given state value. Should only be called by the serialization system.

onLocationChange(_) Notifies the field that it has changed locations.

onMouseDown_(e) protected Handle a pointerdown event on a field.

onShortcut(_shortcut) Handles the given keyboard shortcut.

performAction() Handles the user acting on this field via keyboard navigation. Shows and focuses the field editor.

positionBorderRect_() protected Position a field's border rect after a size change.

positionTextElement_(xOffset, contentWidth) protected Position a field's text element after a size change. This handles both LTR and RTL positioning.

recomputeAriaContext() Recomputes the aria state and label for this field. Fields are generally hidden when in blocks in the flyout (except for top-level full-block fields), and otherwise set to a role of button (indicating they can be clicked to edit) and given the label returned from their computeAriaLabel method. Subclasses can override this in order to change the role or label, but they must ensure they keep the correct behavior for fields in flyout blocks. This method will return a boolean indicating if the element is displayed in the aria tree or not. This can be used by subclasses to determine whether or not to continue customizing the role and label (hidden elements should not have labels).

referencesVariables() Whether this field references any Blockly variables. If true it may need to be handled differently during serialization and deserialization. Subclasses may override this.

refreshVariableName() Refresh the variable name referenced by this field if this field references variables.

render_() protected Used by getSize() to move/resize any DOM elements, and get the new size. All rendering that has an effect on the size/shape of the block should be done here, and should be triggered by getSize().

repositionForWindowResize() A developer hook to reposition the WidgetDiv during a window resize. You need to define this hook if your field has a WidgetDiv that needs to reposition itself when the window is resized. For example, text input fields define this hook so that the input WidgetDiv can reposition itself on a window resize event. This is especially important when modal inputs have been disabled, as Android devices will fire a window resize event when the soft keyboard opens. If you want the WidgetDiv to hide itself instead of repositioning, return false. This is the default behavior. DropdownDivs already handle their own positioning logic, so you do not need to override this function if your field only has a DropdownDiv.

saveLegacyState(callingClass) protected Returns a stringified version of the XML state, if it should be used. Otherwise this returns null, to signal the field should use its own serialization.

saveState(_doFullSerialization) Saves this fields value as something which can be serialized to JSON. Should only be called by the serialization system.

setAriaTypeName(ariaTypeName) Sets the ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type. Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, set a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type. To that end, the provided value may contain message references of the form %\{BKY_...\} (e.g. %\{BKY_MY_FIELD_ARIA_TYPE\} ), which are replaced with the corresponding Blockly.Msg value.

setEnabled(enabled) Set whether this field's value can be changed using the editor when the source block is editable.

setSourceBlock(block) Attach this field to a block.

setTooltip(newTip) Sets the tooltip for this field.

setValidator(handler) Sets a new validation function for editable fields, or clears a previously set validator. The validator function takes in the new field value, and returns validated value. The validated value could be the input value, a modified version of the input value, or null to abort the change. If the function does not return anything (or returns undefined) the new value is accepted as valid. This is to allow for fields using the validated function as a field-level change event notification.

setValue(newValue, fireChangeEvent) Used to change the value of the field. Handles validation and events. Subclasses should override doClassValidation_ and doValueUpdate_ rather than this method.

showEditor_(_e) protected A developer hook to create an editor for the field. This is no-op by default, and must be overriden to create an editor.

toXml(fieldElement) Serializes this field's value to XML. Should only be called by Blockly.Xml.

updateEditable() Add or remove the UI indicating if this field is editable or not.