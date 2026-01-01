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blockly > FieldCheckbox > getAriaValue

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.

The FieldCheckbox implementation is not used for the actual ARIA label of the field, since the checked state is already included in the ARIA checked state, but it is used for the ARIA label of its source block.

Signature:

getAriaValue ( ) : string | null ;



Returns:

string | null

An ARIA representation of the field's text.