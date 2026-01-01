FieldCheckbox class
Class for a checkbox field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldCheckbox extends Field<CheckboxBool>
Extends: Field<CheckboxBool>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
(not declared)
Default character for the checkmark.
boolean
Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.
boolean | null
NOTE: The default value is set in
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Configure the field based on the given map of options.
Ensure that the input value is valid ('TRUE' or 'FALSE').
Update the value of the field, and update the checkElement.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.
The FieldCheckbox implementation is not used for the actual ARIA label of the field, since the checked state is already included in the ARIA checked state, but it is used for the ARIA label of its source block.
Get the text of this field. Used when the block is collapsed.
Get the value of this field, either 'TRUE' or 'FALSE'.
Get the boolean value of this field.
Create the block UI for this checkbox.
Customizes the label and sets additional aria state.
Set the character used for the check mark.
Toggle the state of the checkbox on click.