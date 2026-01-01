blockly > FieldDropdown > (constructor)
FieldDropdown.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldDropdown class
Signature:
constructor(menuGenerator: MenuGenerator, validator?: FieldDropdownValidator, config?: FieldDropdownConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
menuGenerator
A non-empty array of options for a dropdown list, or a function which generates these options. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
validator
(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a language-neutral dropdown option & returns a validated language-neutral dropdown option, or null to abort the change.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.
Exceptions
{TypeError} If
menuGenerator options are incorrectly structured.