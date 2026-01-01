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blockly > FieldDropdown > (constructor)

FieldDropdown.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldDropdown class

Signature:

constructor(menuGenerator: MenuGenerator, validator?: FieldDropdownValidator, config?: FieldDropdownConfig);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

menuGenerator

MenuGenerator

A non-empty array of options for a dropdown list, or a function which generates these options. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).

validator

FieldDropdownValidator

(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a language-neutral dropdown option & returns a validated language-neutral dropdown option, or null to abort the change.

config

FieldDropdownConfig

(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.

Exceptions

{TypeError} If menuGenerator options are incorrectly structured.