blockly > FieldImage > (constructor)
FieldImage.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldImage class
Signature:
constructor(src: string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, width: string | number, height: string | number, alt?: string, onClick?: (p1: FieldImage) => void, flipRtl?: boolean, config?: FieldImageConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
src
string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
The URL of the image. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
width
string | number
Width of the image.
height
string | number
Height of the image.
alt
string
(Optional) Optional alt text for when block is collapsed.
onClick
(p1: FieldImage) => void
(Optional) Optional function to be called when the image is clicked. If onClick is defined, alt must also be defined.
flipRtl
boolean
(Optional) Whether to flip the icon in RTL.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.