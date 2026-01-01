blockly > FieldLabel > (constructor)
FieldLabel.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldLabel class
Signature:
constructor(value?: string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, textClass?: string, config?: FieldLabelConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
value
string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
(Optional) The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
textClass
string
(Optional) Optional CSS class for the field's text.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.