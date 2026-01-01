blockly > FieldLabelSerializable > (constructor)
FieldLabelSerializable.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldLabelSerializable class
Signature:
constructor(value?: string, textClass?: string, config?: FieldLabelConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
value
string
(Optional) The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined.
textClass
string
(Optional) Optional CSS class for the field's text.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.