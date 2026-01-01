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blockly > FieldLabelSerializable > (constructor)

FieldLabelSerializable.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldLabelSerializable class

Signature:

constructor(value?: string, textClass?: string, config?: FieldLabelConfig);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

value

string

(Optional) The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined.

textClass

string

(Optional) Optional CSS class for the field's text.

config

FieldLabelConfig

(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.