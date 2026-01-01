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blockly > FieldLabelSerializable

FieldLabelSerializable class

Class for a non-editable, serializable text field.

Signature:

export declare class FieldLabelSerializable extends FieldLabel

Extends: FieldLabel

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(value, textClass, config)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldLabelSerializable class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

EDITABLE

boolean

Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not.

SERIALIZABLE

boolean

Serializable fields are saved by the XML renderer, non-serializable fields are not. This field should be serialized, but only edited programmatically.