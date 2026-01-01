blockly > FieldLabelSerializable
FieldLabelSerializable class
Class for a non-editable, serializable text field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldLabelSerializable extends FieldLabel
Extends: FieldLabel
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Editable fields usually show some sort of UI indicating they are editable. This field should not.
boolean
Serializable fields are saved by the XML renderer, non-serializable fields are not. This field should be serialized, but only edited programmatically.