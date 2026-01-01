FieldNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(_current) Returns null since fields do not have children.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next field or input following the given field.

getParent(current) Returns the parent block of the given field.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the field or input preceding the given field.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given field.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.