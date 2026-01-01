blockly > FieldNumber > (constructor)
FieldNumber.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldNumber class
Signature:
constructor(value?: string | number | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, min?: string | number | null, max?: string | number | null, precision?: string | number | null, validator?: FieldNumberValidator | null, config?: FieldNumberConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
value
string | number | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
(Optional) The initial value of the field. Should cast to a number. Defaults to 0. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
min
string | number | null
(Optional) Minimum value. Will only be used if config is not provided.
max
string | number | null
(Optional) Maximum value. Will only be used if config is not provided.
precision
string | number | null
(Optional) Precision for value. Will only be used if config is not provided.
validator
FieldNumberValidator | null
(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a number & returns a validated number, or null to abort the change.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.