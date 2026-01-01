FieldNumber class
Class for an editable number field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldNumber extends FieldInput<number>
Extends: FieldInput<number>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(value, min, max, precision, validator, config)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The maximum value this number field can contain.
number
The minimum value this number field can contain.
number
The multiple to which this fields value is rounded.
boolean
Don't spellcheck numbers. Our validator does a better job.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Configure the field based on the given map of options.
Ensure that the input value is a valid number (must fulfill the constraints placed on the field).
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.
Returns the current maximum value this field can contain. Default is Infinity.
Returns the current minimum value this field can contain. Default is -Infinity.
Returns the current precision of this field. The precision being the number to which the field's value is rounded. A precision of 0 means that the value is not rounded.
Initialize the field's DOM.
Set the maximum, minimum and precision constraints on this field. Any of these properties may be undefined or NaN to be disabled. Setting precision (usually a power of 10) enforces a minimum step between values. That is, the user's value will rounded to the closest multiple of precision. The least significant digit place is inferred from the precision. Integers values can be enforces by choosing an integer precision.
Sets the maximum value this field can contain. Updates the value to reflect.
Sets the minimum value this field can contain. Updates the value to reflect.
Sets the precision of this field's value, i.e. the number to which the value is rounded. Updates the field to reflect.
Create the number input editor widget.