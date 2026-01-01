FieldNumber class

Returns the current precision of this field. The precision being the number to which the field's value is rounded. A precision of 0 means that the value is not rounded.

Set the maximum, minimum and precision constraints on this field. Any of these properties may be undefined or NaN to be disabled. Setting precision (usually a power of 10) enforces a minimum step between values. That is, the user's value will rounded to the closest multiple of precision. The least significant digit place is inferred from the precision. Integers values can be enforces by choosing an integer precision.