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blockly > fieldRegistry > register

Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.

Signature:

export declare function register ( type : string , fieldClass : RegistrableField ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description type string The field type name as used in the JSON definition. fieldClass RegistrableField The field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.

Returns:

void

{Error} if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.