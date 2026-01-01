blockly > fieldRegistry > register
fieldRegistry.register() function
Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.
Signature:
export declare function register(type: string, fieldClass: RegistrableField): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
type
string
The field type name as used in the JSON definition.
fieldClass
The field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.
Returns:
void
Exceptions
{Error} if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.