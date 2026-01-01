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blockly > fieldRegistry > register

fieldRegistry.register() function

Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.

Signature:

export declare function register(type: string, fieldClass: RegistrableField): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

type

string

The field type name as used in the JSON definition.

fieldClass

RegistrableField

The field class containing a fromJson function that can construct an instance of the field.

Returns:

void

Exceptions

{Error} if the type name is empty or the fieldClass is not an object containing a fromJson function.