Skip to main content

blockly > fieldRegistry

fieldRegistry namespace

Functions

Function

Description

register(type, fieldClass)

Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.

unregister(type)

Unregisters the field registered with the given type.

Interfaces

Interface

Description

RegistrableField

Represents the static methods that must be defined on any field that is registered, i.e. the constructor and fromJson methods.

Because we don't know which Field subclass will be registered, we are unable to typecheck the parameters of the constructor.

Variables

Variable

Description

TEST_ONLY