fieldRegistry namespace
Functions
Function
Description
Registers a field type. fieldRegistry.fromJson uses this registry to find the appropriate field type.
Unregisters the field registered with the given type.
Interfaces
Interface
Description
Represents the static methods that must be defined on any field that is registered, i.e. the constructor and fromJson methods.
Because we don't know which Field subclass will be registered, we are unable to typecheck the parameters of the constructor.
Variables
Variable
Description