blockly > FieldTextInput > (constructor)
FieldTextInput.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldTextInput class
Signature:
constructor(value?: string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, validator?: FieldTextInputValidator | null, config?: FieldTextInputConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
value
string | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
(Optional) The initial value of the field. Should cast to a string. Defaults to an empty string if null or undefined. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
validator
FieldTextInputValidator | null
(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a string & returns a validated string, or null to abort the change.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.