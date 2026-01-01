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blockly > FieldTextInput

FieldTextInput class

Class for an editable text field.

Signature:

export declare class FieldTextInput extends FieldInput<string>

Extends: FieldInput<string>

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(value, validator, config)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldTextInput class

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

doClassValidation_(newValue)

protected

Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.

getAriaTypeName()

Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.

Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.

initView()