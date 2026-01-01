FieldTextInput class
Class for an editable text field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldTextInput extends FieldInput<string>
Extends: FieldInput<string>
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Ensure that the input value casts to a valid string.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's type.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's type.