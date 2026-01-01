blockly > FieldVariable > (constructor)
FieldVariable.(constructor)
Constructs a new instance of the
FieldVariable class
Signature:
constructor(varName: string | null | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, validator?: FieldVariableValidator, variableTypes?: string[] | null, defaultType?: string, config?: FieldVariableConfig);
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
varName
string | null | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP
The default name for the variable. If null, a unique variable name will be generated. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).
validator
(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a variable ID & returns a validated variable ID, or null to abort the change.
variableTypes
string[] | null
(Optional) A list of the types of variables to include in the dropdown. Pass
defaultType
string
(Optional) The type of variable to create if this field's value is not explicitly set. Defaults to ''. Will only be used if config is not provided.
config
(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.