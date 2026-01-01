Skip to main content

blockly > FieldVariable > (constructor)

FieldVariable.(constructor)

Constructs a new instance of the FieldVariable class

Signature:

constructor(varName: string | null | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP, validator?: FieldVariableValidator, variableTypes?: string[] | null, defaultType?: string, config?: FieldVariableConfig);

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

varName

string | null | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP

The default name for the variable. If null, a unique variable name will be generated. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).

validator

FieldVariableValidator

(Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a variable ID & returns a validated variable ID, or null to abort the change.

variableTypes

string[] | null

(Optional) A list of the types of variables to include in the dropdown. Pass null to include all types that exist on the workspace. Will only be used if config is not provided.

defaultType

string

(Optional) The type of variable to create if this field's value is not explicitly set. Defaults to ''. Will only be used if config is not provided.

config

FieldVariableConfig

(Optional) A map of options used to configure the field. See the field creation documentation for a list of properties this parameter supports.