varName string | null | typeof Field.SKIP_SETUP The default name for the variable. If null, a unique variable name will be generated. Also accepts Field.SKIP_SETUP if you wish to skip setup (only used by subclasses that want to handle configuration and setting the field value after their own constructors have run).

validator FieldVariableValidator (Optional) A function that is called to validate changes to the field's value. Takes in a variable ID & returns a validated variable ID, or null to abort the change.

variableTypes string[] | null (Optional) A list of the types of variables to include in the dropdown. Pass null to include all types that exist on the workspace. Will only be used if config is not provided.

defaultType string (Optional) The type of variable to create if this field's value is not explicitly set. Defaults to ''. Will only be used if config is not provided.