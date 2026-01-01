FieldVariable class
Class for a variable's dropdown field.
Signature:
export declare class FieldVariable extends FieldDropdown
Extends: FieldDropdown
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
(constructor)(varName, validator, variableTypes, defaultType, config)
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
MenuGenerator | undefined
boolean
Serializable fields are saved by the serializer, non-serializable fields are not. Editable fields should also be serializable.
string[] | null
All of the types of variables that will be available in this field's dropdown.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Configure the field based on the given map of options.
Ensure that the ID belongs to a valid variable of an allowed type.
Update the value of this variable field, as well as its variable and text.
The variable ID should be valid at this point, but if a variable field validator returns a bad ID, this could break.
Return a sorted list of variable names for variable dropdown menus. Include a special option at the end for creating a new variable name.
Initialize this field based on the given XML.
Gets an ARIA-friendly label representation of this field's value.
Implementations are responsible for, and encouraged to, return a localized version of the ARIA representation of the field's value.
Gets the type of this field's default variable.
Get the text from this field, which is the selected variable's name.
Gets the validation function for this field, or null if not set. Returns null if the variable is not set, because validators should not run on the initial setValue call, because the field won't be attached to a block and workspace at that point.
Get the variable's ID.
Initialize the model for this field if it has not already been initialized. If the value has not been set to a variable by the first render, we make up a variable rather than let the value be invalid.
Handle the selection of an item in the variable dropdown menu. Special case the 'Rename variable...' and 'Delete variable...' options. In the rename case, prompt the user for a new name.
Attach this field to a block.
Serialize this field to XML.