blockly > Flyout > positionAt_
Flyout.positionAt_() method
Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().
Signature:
protected positionAt_(width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
width
number
The computed width of the flyout's SVG group
height
number
The computed height of the flyout's SVG group.
x
number
The computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group.
y
number
The computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.
Returns:
void