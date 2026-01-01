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blockly > Flyout > positionAt_

Flyout.positionAt_() method

Update the view based on coordinates calculated in position().

Signature:

protected positionAt_(width: number, height: number, x: number, y: number): void;

Parameters

Parameter

Type

Description

width

number

The computed width of the flyout's SVG group

height

number

The computed height of the flyout's SVG group.

x

number

The computed x origin of the flyout's SVG group.

y

number

The computed y origin of the flyout's SVG group.

Returns:

void