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blockly > Flyout > updateAriaContext

Updates the aria attributes for the entire flyout dom. This needs to do two things: 1. Set aria-owns on the flyout's workspace canvas to include the ids of all focusable elements in the flyout. 2. Update the aria attributes on the flyout's workspace. This can't be done at workspace creation because the workspace may not have all required information until the flyout is fully shown.

Signature:

protected updateAriaContext ( ) : void ;



Returns:

void