FlyoutButton class
Class for a button or label in the flyout.
Signature:
export declare class FlyoutButton implements IBoundedElement, IRenderedElement, IFocusableNode
Implements: IBoundedElement, IRenderedElement, IFocusableNode
Remarks
The constructor for this class is marked as internal. Third-party code should not call the constructor directly or create subclasses that extend the
FlyoutButton class.
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
The radius of the flyout button's borders.
string
The key to the function called when this button is activated.
SVGElement | null
Holds the cursors svg element when the cursor is attached to the button. This is null if there is no cursor on the button.
number
The height of the button's rect.
number
The horizontal margin around the text in the button.
number
The vertical margin around the text in the button.
number
The width of the button's rect.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Dispose of this button.
Returns the coordinates of a bounded element describing the dimensions of the element. Coordinate system: workspace coordinates.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns the ID of this FlyoutButton.
Get the button's target workspace.
Get the button's workspace.
Move the element by a relative offset.
Move the button to the given x, y coordinates.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.
Handles the user acting on this button via keyboard navigation. Invokes the click handler callback for buttons. For labels, which are not interactive, shows a toast directing the user to navigate using the arrow keys or the next-heading shortcut.
Add the cursor SVG to this buttons's SVG group.
Correctly position the flyout button and make it visible.