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blockly > FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy

FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout button.

Signature:

export declare class FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<FlyoutButton>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<FlyoutButton>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild(_current)

Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.

getNextSibling(_current)

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

getParent(current)

Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.

getPreviousSibling(_current)

Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

getRowId(current)

Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(current)

Returns whether or not the given flyout button can be navigated to.