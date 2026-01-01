FlyoutButtonNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(_current) Returns null since flyout buttons have no children.

getNextSibling(_current) Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

getParent(current) Returns the parent workspace of the given flyout button.

getPreviousSibling(_current) Returns null since inter-item navigation is done by FlyoutNavigationPolicy.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given flyout button.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.