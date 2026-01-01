FlyoutNavigator class

getInNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating in (right arrow) from a flyout.

getNextNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating next (down arrow) from a flyout.

getOutNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating out (left arrow) from a flyout.

getPreviousNode(node, bypassAdjustments) Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a flyout.

getTopLevelItems() protected Returns a list of top-level navigable flyout items.