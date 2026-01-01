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blockly > FlyoutNavigator

FlyoutNavigator class

Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a flyout.

Signature:

export declare class FlyoutNavigator extends Navigator

Extends: Navigator

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(flyout)

Constructs a new instance of the FlyoutNavigator class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

flyout

protected

IFlyout

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getInNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating in (right arrow) from a flyout.

getNextNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating next (down arrow) from a flyout.

getOutNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating out (left arrow) from a flyout.

getPreviousNode(node, bypassAdjustments)

Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a flyout.

getTopLevelItems()

protected

Returns a list of top-level navigable flyout items.

isNavigable(node)

protected

Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.