FlyoutNavigator class
Navigator that handles keyboard navigation within a flyout.
Signature:
export declare class FlyoutNavigator extends Navigator
Extends: Navigator
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating in (right arrow) from a flyout.
Returns the parent toolbox item or next flyout item when navigating next (down arrow) from a flyout.
Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating out (left arrow) from a flyout.
Returns the parent toolbox item or previous flyout item when navigating previous (up arrow) from a flyout.
Returns a list of top-level navigable flyout items.
Returns whether or not the given node is navigable.