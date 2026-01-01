FlyoutSeparator class
Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.
Signature:
export declare class FlyoutSeparator implements IBoundedElement, IFocusableNode
Implements: IBoundedElement, IFocusableNode
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Creates a new separator.
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.
Returns the bounding box of this separator.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.
See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.
Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.
Repositions this separator.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.
See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.