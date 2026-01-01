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blockly > FlyoutSeparator

FlyoutSeparator class

Representation of a gap between elements in a flyout.

Signature:

export declare class FlyoutSeparator implements IBoundedElement, IFocusableNode

Implements: IBoundedElement, IFocusableNode

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(gap, axis)

Creates a new separator.

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

canBeFocused()

See IFocusableNode.canBeFocused.

getBoundingRectangle()

Returns the bounding box of this separator.

getFocusableElement()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableElement.

getFocusableTree()

See IFocusableNode.getFocusableTree.

isNavigable()

Returns false to prevent this separator from being navigated to by the keyboard.

moveBy(dx, dy, _reason)

Repositions this separator.

onNodeBlur()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeBlur.

onNodeFocus()

See IFocusableNode.onNodeFocus.