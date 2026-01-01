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blockly > FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy

FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy class

Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.

Signature:

export declare class FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<FlyoutSeparator>

Implements: INavigationPolicy<FlyoutSeparator>

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getFirstChild(_current)

getNextSibling(_current)

getParent(_current)

getPreviousSibling(_current)

getRowId()

Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.

isApplicable(current)

Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.

isNavigable(_current)

Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.