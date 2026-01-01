blockly > FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy
FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from a flyout separator. This is a no-op placeholder, since flyout separators can't be navigated to.
Signature:
export declare class FlyoutSeparatorNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<FlyoutSeparator>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<FlyoutSeparator>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the row ID of the given flyout separator.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given flyout separator can be navigated to.