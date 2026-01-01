FocusableTreeTraverser class

Returns the IFocusableNode corresponding to the specified HTML or SVG element iff it's the root element or a descendent of the root element of the specified IFocusableTree.

If the element exists within the specified tree's DOM structure but does not directly correspond to a node and is not a tab stop, the nearest parent node (or the tree's root) will be returned to represent the provided element.

If the tree contains another nested IFocusableTree, the nested tree may be traversed but its nodes will never be returned here per the contract of IFocusableTree.lookUpFocusableNode.

The provided element must have a non-null, non-empty ID that conforms to the contract mentioned in IFocusableNode.