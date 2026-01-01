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blockly > FocusManager > ACTIVE_FOCUS_NODE_CSS_CLASS_NAME

The CSS class assigned to IFocusableNode elements that presently have active DOM and Blockly focus.

This should never be used directly. Instead, rely on FocusManager to ensure nodes have active focus (either automatically through DOM focus or manually through the various focus* methods provided by this class).

It's recommended to not query using this class name, either. Instead, use FocusableTreeTraverser or IFocusableTree's methods to find a specific node.

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