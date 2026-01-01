blockly > FocusManager > focusTree
FocusManager.focusTree() method
Focuses the specific IFocusableTree. This either means restoring active focus to the tree's passively focused node, or focusing the tree's root node.
Note that if the specified tree already has a focused node then this will not change any existing focus (unless that node has passive focus, then it will be restored to active focus).
See getFocusedNode for details on how other nodes are affected.
Signature:
focusTree(focusableTree: IFocusableTree): void;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
focusableTree
The tree that should receive active focus.
Returns:
void