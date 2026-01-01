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blockly > FocusManager > PASSIVE_FOCUS_NODE_CSS_CLASS_NAME

The CSS class assigned to IFocusableNode elements that presently have passive focus (that is, they were the most recent node in their relative tree to have active focus--see ACTIVE_FOCUS_NODE_CSS_CLASS_NAME--and will receive active focus again if their surrounding tree is requested to become focused, i.e. using focusTree below).

See ACTIVE_FOCUS_NODE_CSS_CLASS_NAME for caveats and limitations around using this constant directly (generally it never should need to be used).

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