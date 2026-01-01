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blockly > FocusManager > unregisterTree

Unregisters a IFocusableTree from automatic focus management.

If the tree had a previous focused node, it will have its highlight removed. This function does NOT change DOM focus.

This function throws if the provided tree is not currently registered in this manager.

This function will reset the tree's root element tabindex if the tree was registered with automatic tab management.

Signature:

unregisterTree ( tree : IFocusableTree ) : void ;



Parameter Type Description tree IFocusableTree

Returns:

void