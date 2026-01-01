FocusManager class

focusNode(focusableNode) Focuses DOM input on the specified node, and marks it as actively focused. Any previously focused node will be updated to be passively highlighted (if it's in a different focusable tree) or blurred (if it's in the same one). **Important**: If the provided node is not able to be focused (e.g. its canBeFocused() method returns false), it will be ignored and any existing focus state will remain unchanged. Note that this may update the specified node's element's tabindex to ensure that it can be properly read out by screenreaders while focused. The focused node will not be automatically scrolled into view.

focusTree(focusableTree) Focuses the specific IFocusableTree. This either means restoring active focus to the tree's passively focused node, or focusing the tree's root node. Note that if the specified tree already has a focused node then this will not change any existing focus (unless that node has passive focus, then it will be restored to active focus). See getFocusedNode for details on how other nodes are affected.

getFocusedNode() Returns the current IFocusableNode with focus (which is always tied to a focused IFocusableTree), or null if there isn't one. Note that this function will maintain parity with IFocusableTree.getFocusedNode(). That is, if a tree itself has focus but none of its non-root children do, this will return null but getFocusedTree() will not. Note also that if ephemeral focus is currently captured (e.g. using takeEphemeralFocus) then the returned node here may not currently have DOM focus.

getFocusedTree() Returns the current IFocusableTree that has focus, or null if none currently do. Note also that if ephemeral focus is currently captured (e.g. using takeEphemeralFocus) then the returned tree here may not currently have DOM focus.

getFocusManager() static Returns the page-global FocusManager. The returned instance is guaranteed to not change across function calls, but may change across page loads.

getPreviouslyFocusedNode() Returns the IFocusableNode that held focus immediately before the current focused node, or null if there is no such node.

isRegistered(tree) Returns whether the specified tree has already been registered in this manager using registerTree and hasn't yet been unregistered using unregisterTree.

registerTree(tree, rootShouldBeAutoTabbable) Registers a new IFocusableTree for automatic focus management. If the tree currently has an element with DOM focus, it will not affect the internal state in this manager until the focus changes to a new, now-monitored element/node. This function throws if the provided tree is already currently registered in this manager. Use isRegistered to check in cases when it can't be certain whether the tree has been registered. The tree's registration can be customized to configure automatic tab stops. This specifically provides capability for the user to be able to tab navigate to the root of the tree but only when the tree doesn't hold active focus. If this functionality is disabled then the tree's root will automatically be made focusable (but not tabbable) when it is first focused in the same way as any other focusable node.

takeEphemeralFocus(focusableElement) Ephemerally captures focus for a specific element until the returned lambda is called. This is expected to be especially useful for ephemeral UI flows like dialogs. IMPORTANT: the returned lambda *must* be called, otherwise automatic focus will no longer work anywhere on the page. It is highly recommended to tie the lambda call to the closure of the corresponding UI so that if input is manually changed to an element outside of the ephemeral UI, the UI should close and automatic input restored. Note that this lambda must be called exactly once and that subsequent calls will throw an error. Note that the manager will continue to track DOM input signals even when ephemeral focus is active, but it won't actually change node state until the returned lambda is called. Additionally, only 1 ephemeral focus context can be active at any given time (attempting to activate more than one simultaneously will result in an error being thrown). This method does not scroll the ephemerally focused element into view.