blockly > geras > ConstantProvider
geras.ConstantProvider class
An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Geras mode.
Signature:
export declare class ConstantProvider extends BaseConstantProvider
Extends: BaseConstantProvider
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
number
boolean
number
The maximum width of a bottom row that follows a statement input and has inputs inline.
number
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description