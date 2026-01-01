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blockly > geras > ConstantProvider

geras.ConstantProvider class

An object that provides constants for rendering blocks in Geras mode.

Signature:

export declare class ConstantProvider extends BaseConstantProvider

Extends: BaseConstantProvider

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)()

Constructs a new instance of the ConstantProvider class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

DARK_PATH_OFFSET

number

FIELD_TEXT_BASELINE_CENTER

boolean

MAX_BOTTOM_WIDTH

number

The maximum width of a bottom row that follows a statement input and has inputs inline.

STATEMENT_BOTTOM_SPACER

number

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getCSS_(selector)