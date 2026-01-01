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blockly > geras > HighlightConstantProvider

An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.

Signature:

export declare class HighlightConstantProvider



Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(constants) Constructs a new instance of the HighlightConstantProvider class

Property Modifiers Type Description constantProvider ConstantProvider INSIDE_CORNER InsideCorner JAGGED_TEETH JaggedTeeth NOTCH Notch OFFSET number The offset between the block's main path and highlight path. OUTSIDE_CORNER OutsideCorner PUZZLE_TAB PuzzleTab START_HAT StartHat START_POINT string