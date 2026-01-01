Skip to main content

blockly > geras > HighlightConstantProvider

geras.HighlightConstantProvider class

An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.

Signature:

export declare class HighlightConstantProvider

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(constants)

Constructs a new instance of the HighlightConstantProvider class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constantProvider

ConstantProvider

INSIDE_CORNER

InsideCorner

JAGGED_TEETH

JaggedTeeth

NOTCH

Notch

OFFSET

number

The offset between the block's main path and highlight path.

OUTSIDE_CORNER

OutsideCorner

PUZZLE_TAB

PuzzleTab

START_HAT

StartHat

START_POINT

string

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

init()

Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.

makeInsideCorner()

protected

makeJaggedTeeth()

protected

makeNotch()

protected

makeOutsideCorner()

protected

makePuzzleTab()

protected

makeStartHat()

protected