blockly > geras > HighlightConstantProvider
geras.HighlightConstantProvider class
An object that provides constants for rendering highlights on blocks. Some highlights are simple offsets of the parent paths and can be generated programmatically. Others, especially on curves, are just made out of piles of constants and are hard to tweak.
Signature:
export declare class HighlightConstantProvider
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
InsideCorner
JaggedTeeth
Notch
number
The offset between the block's main path and highlight path.
OutsideCorner
PuzzleTab
StartHat
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Initialize shape objects based on the constants set in the constructor.