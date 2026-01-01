blockly > geras > Highlighter
geras.Highlighter class
An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.
Highlighting is interesting because the highlights do not fully enclose the block. Instead, they are positioned based on a light source in the top left. This means that rendering highlights requires exact information about the position of each part of the block. The resulting paths are not continuous or closed paths. The highlights for tabs and notches are loosely based on tab and notch shapes, but are not exactly the same.
Signature:
export declare class Highlighter
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
InsideCorner
JaggedTeeth
Notch
OutsideCorner
PuzzleTab
boolean
StartHat
string
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Add a highlight to the bottom row.
Add a highlight to an inline input.
Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block.
Draw the highlight on the left side of the block.
Add a highlight on the right side of a row.
Add a highlight on a statement input.
Add a highlight to the top corner of a block.
Add a highlight on a value input.
Get the steps for the highlight path.