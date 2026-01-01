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blockly > geras > Highlighter

geras.Highlighter class

An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.

Highlighting is interesting because the highlights do not fully enclose the block. Instead, they are positioned based on a light source in the top left. This means that rendering highlights requires exact information about the position of each part of the block. The resulting paths are not continuous or closed paths. The highlights for tabs and notches are loosely based on tab and notch shapes, but are not exactly the same.

Signature:

export declare class Highlighter

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(info)

Constructs a new instance of the Highlighter class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants_

ConstantProvider

highlightConstants_

HighlightConstantProvider

info_

RenderInfo

inlineSteps_

string

insideCornerPaths_

InsideCorner

jaggedTeethPaths_

JaggedTeeth

notchPaths_

Notch

outsideCornerPaths_

OutsideCorner

puzzleTabPaths_

PuzzleTab

RTL_

boolean

startPaths_

StartHat

steps_

string

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

drawBottomRow(row)

Add a highlight to the bottom row.

drawInlineInput(input)

Add a highlight to an inline input.

drawJaggedEdge_(row)

Add a highlight on a jagged edge for a collapsed block.

drawLeft()

Draw the highlight on the left side of the block.

drawRightSideRow(row)

Add a highlight on the right side of a row.

drawStatementInput(row)

Add a highlight on a statement input.

drawTopCorner(row)

Add a highlight to the top corner of a block.

drawValueInput(row)

Add a highlight on a value input.

getPath()

Get the steps for the highlight path.