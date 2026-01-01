On this page

blockly > geras > Highlighter

An object that adds highlights to a block based on the given rendering information.

Highlighting is interesting because the highlights do not fully enclose the block. Instead, they are positioned based on a light source in the top left. This means that rendering highlights requires exact information about the position of each part of the block. The resulting paths are not continuous or closed paths. The highlights for tabs and notches are loosely based on tab and notch shapes, but are not exactly the same.

Signature:

export declare class Highlighter



Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(info) Constructs a new instance of the Highlighter class

Property Modifiers Type Description constants_ ConstantProvider highlightConstants_ HighlightConstantProvider info_ RenderInfo inlineSteps_ string insideCornerPaths_ InsideCorner jaggedTeethPaths_ JaggedTeeth notchPaths_ Notch outsideCornerPaths_ OutsideCorner puzzleTabPaths_ PuzzleTab RTL_ boolean startPaths_ StartHat steps_ string