blockly > geras > PathObject
geras.PathObject class
An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.
Signature:
export declare class PathObject extends BasePathObject
Extends: BasePathObject
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
string
The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format.
SVGElement
SVGElement
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element.