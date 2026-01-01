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blockly > geras > PathObject

geras.PathObject class

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Signature:

export declare class PathObject extends BasePathObject

Extends: BasePathObject

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(root, style, constants)

Constructs a new instance of the PathObject class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

colourDark

string

The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format.

constants

ConstantProvider

svgPathDark

SVGElement

svgPathLight

SVGElement

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

applyColour(block)

flipRTL()

setHighlightPath(highlightPath)

Set the highlight path generated by the renderer onto the SVG element.

setPath(mainPath)

setStyle(blockStyle)

updateDisabled_(disabled)

updateHighlighted(highlighted)

updateShadow_(shadow)