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blockly > geras > PathObject

An object that handles creating and setting each of the SVG elements used by the renderer.

Signature:

export declare class PathObject extends BasePathObject



Extends: BasePathObject

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(root, style, constants) Constructs a new instance of the PathObject class

Property Modifiers Type Description colourDark string The colour of the dark path on the block in '#RRGGBB' format. constants ConstantProvider svgPathDark SVGElement svgPathLight SVGElement