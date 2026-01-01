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blockly > geras > Renderer

geras.Renderer class

The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.

Geras is the ancient Greek spirit of old age.

Signature:

export declare class Renderer extends BaseRenderer

Extends: BaseRenderer

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(name)

Constructs a new instance of the Renderer class

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getHighlightConstants()

Get the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.

init(theme, opt_rendererOverrides)

Initialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider.

makeConstants_()

makeDrawer_(block, info)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.

makeHighlightConstants_()

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider.

makePathObject(root, style)

Create a new instance of a renderer path object.

makeRenderInfo_(block)

protected

Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.

refreshDom(svg, theme, injectionDiv)