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blockly > geras > Renderer

The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.

Geras is the ancient Greek spirit of old age.

Signature:

export declare class Renderer extends BaseRenderer



Extends: BaseRenderer

Constructor Modifiers Description (constructor)(name) Constructs a new instance of the Renderer class