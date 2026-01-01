geras.Renderer class
The geras renderer. This renderer was designed to be backwards compatible with pre-2019 Blockly. Newer projects that are not constrained by backwards compatibility should use thrasos, which is a more modern take on this renderer.
Geras is the ancient Greek spirit of old age.
Signature:
export declare class Renderer extends BaseRenderer
Extends: BaseRenderer
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Get the renderer's highlight constant provider. We assume that when this is called, the renderer has already been initialized.
Initialize the renderer. Geras has a highlight provider in addition to the normal constant provider.
Create a new instance of the renderer's drawer.
Create a new instance of the renderer's highlight constant provider.
Create a new instance of a renderer path object.
Create a new instance of the renderer's render info object.