Skip to main content

blockly > geras > RenderInfo

geras.RenderInfo class

An object containing all sizing information needed to draw this block, customized for the geras renderer.

This measure pass does not propagate changes to the block (although fields may choose to rerender when getSize() is called). However, calling it repeatedly may be expensive.

Signature:

export declare class RenderInfo extends BaseRenderInfo

Extends: BaseRenderInfo

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(renderer, block)

Constructs a new instance of the RenderInfo class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

constants_

ConstantProvider

renderer_

protected

readonly

Renderer

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

addElemSpacing_()

addInput_(input, activeRow)

alignRowElements_()

finalize_()

getDesiredRowWidth_(row)

getElemCenterline_(row, elem)

getInRowSpacing_(prev, next)

getRenderer()

Get the block renderer in use.

getSpacerRowHeight_(prev, next)

populateBottomRow_()