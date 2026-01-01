Gesture class
Class for one gesture.
Signature:
export declare class Gesture
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
Field | null
The owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.
boolean
Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal.
WorkspaceSvg | null
The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace().
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag.
Is a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?