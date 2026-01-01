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blockly > Gesture

Gesture class

Class for one gesture.

Signature:

export declare class Gesture

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(e, creatorWorkspace)

Constructs a new instance of the Gesture class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

currentDropdownOwner

Field | null

The owner of the dropdownDiv when this gesture first starts. Needed because we'll close the dropdown before fields get to act on their events, and some fields care about who owns the dropdown.

isEnding_

protected

boolean

Boolean used internally to break a cycle in disposal.

startWorkspace_

protected

WorkspaceSvg | null

The workspace that the gesture started on. There may be multiple workspaces on a page; this is more accurate than using Blockly.common.getMainWorkspace().

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getCurrentDragger()

Returns the current dragger if the gesture is a drag.

inProgress()

static

Is a drag or other gesture currently in progress on any workspace?