HorizontalFlyout class
Class for a flyout.
Signature:
export declare class HorizontalFlyout extends Flyout
Extends: Flyout
Constructors
Constructor
Modifiers
Description
Constructs a new instance of the
Properties
Property
Modifiers
Type
Description
boolean
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.
Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.
Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.
Lay out the blocks in the flyout.
Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.
Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.
Scroll the flyout to the top.
Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.
Scroll the flyout.