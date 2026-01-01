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blockly > HorizontalFlyout

HorizontalFlyout class

Class for a flyout.

Signature:

export declare class HorizontalFlyout extends Flyout

Extends: Flyout

Constructors

Constructor

Modifiers

Description

(constructor)(workspaceOptions)

Constructs a new instance of the HorizontalFlyout class

Properties

Property

Modifiers

Type

Description

horizontalLayout

boolean

Methods

Method

Modifiers

Description

getClientRect()

Returns the bounding rectangle of the drag target area in pixel units relative to viewport.

getX()

Calculates the x coordinate for the flyout position.

getY()

Calculates the y coordinate for the flyout position.

layout_(contents)

protected

Lay out the blocks in the flyout.

position()

Move the flyout to the edge of the workspace.

reflowInternal_()

protected

Compute height of flyout. toolbox.Position mat under each block. For RTL: Lay out the blocks right-aligned.

scrollToStart()

Scroll the flyout to the top.

setMetrics_(xyRatio)

protected

Sets the translation of the flyout to match the scrollbars.

wheel_(e)

protected

Scroll the flyout.