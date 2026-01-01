IBubble interface
A bubble interface.
Signature:
export interface IBubble extends IDraggable, IContextMenu, ISelectable, IBoundedElement
Extends: IDraggable, IContextMenu, ISelectable, IBoundedElement
Methods
Method
Description
Dispose of this bubble.
Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this bubble's body relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units.
Return the root node of the bubble's SVG group.
Move this bubble during a drag.
Move the bubble to the specified location in workspace coordinates.
Update the style of this bubble when it is dragged over a delete area.
Sets whether or not this bubble is being dragged.