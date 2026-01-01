IBubble interface

dispose() Dispose of this bubble.

getRelativeToSurfaceXY() Return the coordinates of the top-left corner of this bubble's body relative to the drawing surface's origin (0,0), in workspace units.

getSvgRoot() Return the root node of the bubble's SVG group.

moveDuringDrag(newLoc) Move this bubble during a drag.

moveTo(x, y) Move the bubble to the specified location in workspace coordinates.

setDeleteStyle(enable) Update the style of this bubble when it is dragged over a delete area.