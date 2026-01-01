blockly > IconNavigationPolicy
IconNavigationPolicy class
Set of rules controlling keyboard navigation from an icon.
Signature:
export declare class IconNavigationPolicy implements INavigationPolicy<Icon>
Implements: INavigationPolicy<Icon>
Methods
Method
Modifiers
Description
Returns the first child of the given icon.
Returns the next peer node of the given icon.
Returns the parent of the given icon.
Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.
Returns the row ID of the given icon.
Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.
Returns whether or not the given icon can be navigated to.