IconNavigationPolicy class

getFirstChild(_current) Returns the first child of the given icon.

getNextSibling(current) Returns the next peer node of the given icon.

getParent(current) Returns the parent of the given icon.

getPreviousSibling(current) Returns the previous peer node of the given icon.

getRowId(current) Returns the row ID of the given icon.

isApplicable(current) Returns whether the given object can be navigated from by this policy.