blockly > IConnectionChecker > canConnect
IConnectionChecker.canConnect() method
Check whether the current connection can connect with the target connection.
Signature:
canConnect(a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null, isDragging: boolean, opt_distance?: number): boolean;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
a
Connection | null
Connection to check compatibility with.
b
Connection | null
Connection to check compatibility with.
isDragging
boolean
True if the connection is being made by dragging a block.
opt_distance
number
(Optional) The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.
Returns:
boolean
Whether the connection is legal.