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blockly > IConnectionChecker > canConnectWithReason

Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.

Signature:

canConnectWithReason ( a : Connection | null , b : Connection | null , isDragging : boolean , opt_distance ? : number ) : number ;



Parameter Type Description a Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. b Connection | null Connection to check compatibility with. isDragging boolean True if the connection is being made by dragging a block. opt_distance number (Optional) The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.

Returns:

number

Connection.CAN_CONNECT if the connection is legal, an error code otherwise.