blockly > IConnectionChecker > canConnectWithReason
IConnectionChecker.canConnectWithReason() method
Checks whether the current connection can connect with the target connection, and return an error code if there are problems.
Signature:
canConnectWithReason(a: Connection | null, b: Connection | null, isDragging: boolean, opt_distance?: number): number;
Parameters
Parameter
Type
Description
a
Connection | null
Connection to check compatibility with.
b
Connection | null
Connection to check compatibility with.
isDragging
boolean
True if the connection is being made by dragging a block.
opt_distance
number
(Optional) The max allowable distance between the connections for drag checks.
Returns:
number
Connection.CAN_CONNECT if the connection is legal, an error code otherwise.